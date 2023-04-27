Kozhikode Corporation’s housing scheme to be launched on April 29

April 27, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Kozhikode Corporation’s ambitious scheme to construct 1,000 houses for the homeless and landless in the city, ‘Manassodithiri Mannu’, is being formally launched at Naduvattom near Beypore on Saturday.

Mayor Beena Philip told the media on Thursday that in the first phase, 93 houses would be built on a two-acre plot owned by the Corporation. Each of these 2 BHK houses would spread across 560 sq ft and have all the basic amenities. There would be an anganwadi, park, community hall and other facilities on its premises too. The project is part of the PMAY-LIFE Mission scheme of the government.

Ms. Philip said that since the civic body would not be able to bear the full expense of the construction and the cost of land, contributions were being sought from the kind-hearted to make it a success. People can contribute funds, land, building materials, and other things required for the project. Funds under the corporate social responsibility scheme of private companies too would be sought. A charitable society was being set up to oversee the construction of houses. Deputy Mayor C.P. Musafar Ahamed said that people’s committees would be launched to take forward the works related to the project, which is expected to be completed in a year.

Minister for Local Self-Governments M.B. Rajesh would lay the foundation stone for the project on Saturday at Government Lower Primary School, Beypore. Minister for Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas would launch a crowd funding initiative. Minister for Ports and Museums Ahammad Devarkovil and Minister for Forests and Wildlife A.K. Saseendran, among others, would be present.