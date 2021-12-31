Kozhikode Corporation’s first anniversary fete to kick off on Saturday

Kozhikode

31 December 2021 18:21 IST

Civic body to launch 100-day action plan

Mayor Beena Philip on Friday refuted allegations raised by Opposition councillors earlier this week, terming them far-fetched and baseless.

Speaking to reporters on the first anniversary of the corporation council, she said the previous year had left her extremely satisfied and proud of the achievements the council, despite battling the pandemic.

“We cannot show you anything tangible. But we have worked relentlessly and have been able to resolve many issues through discussions and meetings, which counts too,” she said.

Advertising

Advertising

She added that the Corporation had stood first in the State in tax collection, contrary to the Opposition’s claim, and that it had spent its own funds to tackle the pandemic and implement the LIFE Mission project. She pointed out that the civic body had resolved the issue between the Army and residents of the barracks area regarding building permits.

The Hygiene Protocol that the Corporation had implemented was a cultural movement too. “It was aimed at improving the happiness quotient of city residents,” she said, adding that it could not be implemented in a hurry, as it needed time to convince people.

The Mayor said the drainage near Arayidathupalam was being extended to the Conolly Canal to address waterlogging on Mavoor Road, with the help of the Public Works Department. Work on parking plazas at Kidson Corner and stadium will begin soon, while the one on Link Road is delayed due to technical problems.

The Corporation has lined up several plans for the tourism sector, including a food street at Valiyangadi and the Vaikom Muhammed Basheer museum, which are being implemented with the help of the Tourism Department. The Palayam subway, which was turned into an art gallery, was opened for the public recently.

The old Corporation building will be handed over to the Department of Museums to be converted into a museum on the confluence of cultures in Kozhikode.

The Mayor also plans to hold adalats every six months to resolve complex issues. The smart parking system, expected to be implemented in a month, will alleviate parking issues in the city to a great extent, she said. The system is based on a computer application through which anyone coming to the city can book parking slots for a specific period of time based on availability.

Meanwhile, the first anniversary celebrations of the council will begin on Saturday. Minister for Public Works and Tourism P.A. Mohamed Riyas will launch the celebrations at 4 p.m. at the Kozhikode Town Hall. Minister for Museums and Ports Ahammad Devarkovil will inaugurate the smart parking system in the city on the occasion. The 100-day action plan of the council will also be launched on the occasion.