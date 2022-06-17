Kozhikode Corporation’s disaster management team ready for launch

First batch comprises 124 volunteers trained by Trauma Care Kozhikode

The first batch of trained disaster management volunteers under the Kozhikode Corporation will be launched on Saturday by Mayor Beena Philip. The team of 124 volunteers has received hands-on training in various aspects of disaster management from Trauma Care Kozhikode. They will be given their badges and jackets formally on Saturday.

“This team has been formed using volunteers from different parts of the city and they have undergone a three-day residential training camp in three batches in March 2022,” said Krishnakumari, town planning standing committee chairperson of the Corporation.

The volunteers have been trained in the same way the Trauma Care volunteers are trained to face situations such as electrical accidents, gas leakage, chemical disasters and so on. “The training was mostly on what not to do rather than what to do, as it is the wrong practice or handling that makes matters worse in most situations,” said C.M. Pradeep Kumar, president of Trauma Care Kozhikode, who oversaw the training. The volunteers practised basic life support exercise five to six times, he added.

Kozhikode Corporation was the first local body in the State to set up a disaster management team following the 2018 flood, consisting of 100 Kudumbashree members. The team named ‘Pink Alert’ has been active in several operations during the pandemic. However, they did not have the practical training that the present team has.

“Some members of Pink Alert have joined this team and have undergone the training,” said T.K. Prakashan, Kudumbashree Project Officer for the Corporation.

While Pink Alert was an all-women team, the new disaster management team has very few women in it. They will have constant refresher courses to keep themselves updated as well. The Corporation was planning to strengthen the disaster management team by incorporating more members, at the rate of 25 per ward, said Ms. Krishnakumari.

Deputy Mayor C.P. Musafir Ahamed will preside over the launch event on Saturday.