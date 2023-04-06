Kozhikode Corporation tops annual fund expenditure in State

April 06, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Kozhikode Corporation has managed to spend 93.28% of the annual fund in the 2022-23 financial year. A note from the authorities said on Thursday that the civic body was on the top slot in the category among the corporations in the State. They claimed that this was made possible through proper planning of schemes and their time-bound implementation.

The Corporation also managed to meet 90.034% of the property tax target and 97.131% of the professional tax target. Officials said that the staff in the revenue section had to work even on holidays to achieve this. Camps were held in various wards too.