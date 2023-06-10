Kozhikode Corporation told to take steps to avoid health hazards at Njeliyanparamba

June 10, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Kozhikode Corporation will take steps to avoid leakage of wastewater from the Njeliyanparamba waste management plant during the monsoon and thus contamination of water in nearby areas.

The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has directed the Corporation to take immediate steps to avoid any environmental hazards and health issues to local people.

Biomining and capping undertaken by Zonta Infratech have not been completed, and with the onset of the monsoon, the remaining work cannot be completed any time sooner. “We have planned to cover the capped area using polythene sheets to prevent leakage,” said Dileep M.S., superintending engineer at the Corporation.

The DDMA has directed the Corporation to oversee the activities of the agency that is in charge of the plant and to ensure that the work, as directed, is completed immediately. It has also directed the environmental engineer of the State Pollution Control Board to visit the site and submit a report soon.

The DDMA noted that the legacy waste at Njeliyanparamba had not been removed from the site yet, and that the agency in charge had not completed its work as agreed. “There is some finishing work left, including the setting up of a liner and grid, besides filling the area with mud and setting up vegetation. It can be done only if rain stays away for at least a week,” Mr. Dileep said.

An emergency meeting of the DDMA on Thursday came down on the Corporation over waterlogging in the city with the first rain of the season and directed the Corporation Secretary to take immediate steps to avert it in future.