Kozhikode Corporation to withdraw its accounts from PNB

December 23, 2022 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Kozhikode Corporation, despite its initial reluctance, has decided to shift its 14 accounts with the Punjab National Bank (PNB) to the State Bank of India (SBI). The decision came in the wake of criticism against the Corporation’s decision to continue its association with the PNB despite the embezzlement scam.

“We realised that keeping accounts in the PNB will create a wrong impression among the public. The Corporation has no vested interest in this,” said Mayor Beena Philip, adding that her personal view that “the bank need not suffer because of one employee” was not that of the Mayor. The civic body had stood by its stand earlier when the Opposition demanded that the accounts be withdrawn from the PNB.

The Corporation had lost ₹12.68 crore from its accounts at the Link Road Branch of the PNB over the past nine months. The prime accused in the case, M.P. Rijil, a former senior manager, was arrested two weeks after the embezzlement came to light. The bank has returned all the money to the Corporation account, though the interest is still pending.

The Corporation has also decided to close its unused accounts in various banks and to train its officials to handle account-related software.

Meanwhile, the United Democratic Front (UDF) welcomed the decision to shift the accounts from the PNB. It was one of the demands it had been raising since the unearthing of the scam.

The Mayor’s denial of permission for an adjournment motion on the embezzlement case in the council meeting last week had resulted in minor clashes among councillors. Opposition leader K.C. Shobhita and deputy leader K. Moideen Koya had demanded that the alleged role of the Corporation in the case be probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). They have also demanded the formation of an all-party committee for an internal inquiry.