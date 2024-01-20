Kozhikode Corporation to tighten noose on waste dumpers

January 20, 2024 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - Kozhikode

As part of the Malinya Muktha Nava Keralam project, the Kozhikode Corporation will take stringent action against those dumping waste in public places.

Having introduced systems for source-level waste management at the doorstep at subsidised rates to ensure scientific waste management in the city, the Corporation aims to raise the city to the status of a ‘completely hygienic city’.

“There are around 600 members of the Harithakarma Sena in the city who collect non-biodegradable waste from the doorstep. However, some people refuse to accept their services and dump waste in public places at night. This needs to be checked,” Corporation Secretary K.U. Bini said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Corporation has formed three squads, the services of which will be available in the city round the clock. Besides checking illegal waste dumping, the squads also monitor establishments that do not have the required waste management systems. The focus will, however, be on checking the practice of letting out sewage into public drains, polluting water resources.

Recently, the squad had caught a group that dumped waste near the Chest Hospital at Government Medical College and imposed a fine of ₹5,000 each on the Medical College Principal as well as a nearby stationery shop. The health wing of the Corporation under health officer Munavar Rahman has warned of action, including cancellation of trade licences, against establishments that partake in such activities in the future. The squad is now in the process of inspecting every establishment that empties garbage into the Conolly Canal and serving them notices.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.