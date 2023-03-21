Kozhikode Corporation to take steps to plug revenue leak

March 21, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Kozhikode Corporation is planning to implement scientific methods to enhance its income. Presenting the annual budget for the year 2023-24 on Monday, Deputy Mayor C.P. Musafar Ahamed said that the Corporation would not raise taxes but would focus on collecting taxes more systematically and plugging leakage of taxes through various channels.

There is a tendency among people to extend buildings after paying tax and not remitting tax in accordance with the extensions done. Some carry out extension work without the Corporation’s permission. Strict action would be taken against culprits in such cases, Mr. Ahamed said.

There are establishments that do not pay labour tax regularly. On the other hand, the Corporation is unable to collect taxes from professionals who do not come under any establishments. Hence, inspections and awareness programmes will be conducted to bring all who are liable to pay tax, under the labour tax spectrum. A special task force of five members will be constituted to spot leakage of building tax and labour tax, he said. Actions, including revenue recovery, will be taken against those who refuse to pay taxes. Meanwhile, GIS mapping of the city will be completed in 2023, and it is expected to improve revenue through collection of property tax, the Deputy Mayor said.

Considering that most tax payers wish to pay taxes online, arrangements will be made to ensure a smooth service. The delay in issuing building permits and occupancy certificates after construction work has stood in the way of the Corporation’s revenue collection. Action will be taken against officials who cause the delay, considering that it is the responsibility of the Corporation to provide the said permit and certificate in time if the applicant supplies all required documents.

Revenue through advertisement is a major income for the Corporation. The permit and licence fees for advertisements will be collected diligently to increase the revenue. Even the delay in giving licences to advertising agencies affects the Corporation’s revenue. The reasons for the delay will be investigated and appropriate action will be taken. Steps will also be taken to remove unauthorised hoardings and billboards in the city. Guidelines for advertising will be issued to ensure revenue along with beautification of the city, the Deputy Mayor said.

The Opposition has been raising concerns about the Corporation’s lack of action to plug revenue leak over the past year.