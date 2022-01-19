Kozhikode Corporation to strengthen RRTs as cases spiral

Medical shops asked to record details of people buying test kits

The Kozhikode Corporation will strengthen its rapid response teams (RRTs) against the backdrop of the rising number of COVID-19 cases spurred by the Omicron variant. This was decided at a review meeting held here on Wednesday.

Mayor Beena Philip said ward-level RRTs and Kudumbashree volunteers would monitor the quarantine cycle of those returning from abroad. Newly appointed Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) will be roped in for COVID containment work. Ward-level committees and ward RRTs will monitor people with co-morbidities and those who cannot take the vaccine.

Medical shops will be asked to record the names and mobile numbers of those buying test kits. It was reported that a majority of people who test positive for the virus using the kits do not register themselves anywhere. Such details will have to be marked in a register, which should be forwarded to the corporation health circle offices.

Private labs have been told to record the names of local bodies to which the infected persons belong and their ward numbers. More antigen test kits will be sought from the government to increase the number of tests.

A second-line treatment centre will be opened at the Government Homoeo College, Karaparamba. Hostels in the city will be asked to set aside a section of their premises for accommodating infected persons. They should inform the health wing of the corporation as well as the District Medical Officer about the facilities. A meeting of hospital managements in the city will be called soon to take stock of the treatment facilities.

S. Jayasree, chairperson of the standing committee on health, cited difficulties in managing the facilities, since there were separate health centres run by the corporation, National Health Mission (NHM), and the Health department. It was decided to hold a meeting of the corporation authorities, District Medical Officer, and the District Programme Manager, NHM.

Distribution of food to street dwellers will be only through the Akshaya Pathram scheme of the City police, as food items have been found discarded and dumped in public places. A joint inspection will be carried out by the police and the health wing of the corporation to regulate roadside vendors and nomads.