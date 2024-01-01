GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kozhikode Corporation to shift to K-Smart from January 3

The K-Smart has been developed by the Information Kerala Mission

January 01, 2024 06:57 am | Updated 06:57 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Kozhikode Corporation is also adopting the K-Smart technology this New Year as part of the State government initiative to shift into a paperless administration process. The services through the K-Smart (K-SMART (Kerala Solutions for Managing Administrative Reformation and Transformation) mobile application and web portal will be available for the city residents from January 3 onwards.

Since many services of the corporation are yet to be digitised, the services will be available in phases and the system will be completely online in a few months. Services such as death, birth and marriage registration, issuing of trade and industry licences, payment of property tax, user management, file management system, finance module, building permission module and a complaint redressal system are being incorporated into the software which enables the public to access the services from their homes and without visiting the corporation office.

The K-Smart has been developed by the Information Kerala Mission. The public can register in the portal and avail the services. The intimations will be through SMS and Whatsapp.

However, the authorities anticipate that the public may have several doubts about the use of online services. Hence, a facilitation centre will function at the Corporation office for around 20 days where the public will be assisted in using K-SMART. The councillors and corporation employees are currently being trained on the use of the software.

Kozhikode

