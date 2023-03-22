Kozhikode Corporation to set up media museum

March 22, 2023 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Kozhikode Corporation is setting up a media museum in the city. Deputy Mayor C.P. Musafar Ahamed, in his budget presentation on Monday, said that the idea proposed by the Senior Journalists’ Forum would be implemented with the support of media houses in the city, the Kerala Media Academy and the Calicut Press Club, besides the forum.

“The role of the media in inculcating the spirit of nationalism, reading habit, and awareness of rights in the public is historic. Even in the 20th century and during the British rule, Kozhikode was a hub of several publications,” the Deputy Mayor noted.

Mathrubhumi, founded by K.P. Kesava Menon to strengthen the freedom movement in 1923, is probably the oldest surviving newspaper that began from Kozhikode. However, Kerala Patrika by Chenkulath Kunhirama Menon, claimed to be a landmark in the history of Malayalam journalism, was first published from Kozhikode in 1984. Mithavadi by C. Krishnan was launched in the early 20th century. Mohammed Abdurahman started publishing Al Ameen a year after Mathrubhumi was launched.

Prabhatham, the mouthpiece of the Congress Socialist Party, was re-published by E.M.S. Namboothirippad from Kozhikode in 1938. Chandrika, the mouthpiece of the Indian Union Muslim League, started publishing around the same time. Deshabhimani, the mouthpiece of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), started publication from Kozhikode in 1942.

The proposed Media Museum intends to exhibit the history of media in India, particularly Kerala, with the help of modern technology. As the history of journalism is intertwined with that of the freedom movement, the museum will also unveil a brief history of the latter in north Kerala.

It also intends to facilitate research in subjects related to media as well as development of Kerala and set up an archive to help media studies.

The Corporation set aside ₹5 lakh initially for the project. However, a detailed project report will be prepared with the help of experts in the field, the Deputy Mayor said, adding that the museum would be set up at a temporary facility in the current financial year and might be expanded based on support from the government.