Kozhikode Corporation to set up knowledge and skill bank of senior citizens

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kozhikode Corporation is setting up a knowledge and skill bank of senior citizens to ensure their participation in developmental activities.

The bank will be launched on October 1, the International Day of Older Persons, at an event to be held at the Town Hall at 10 a.m. Former Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac will be the chief guest.

“Most of our senior citizens are experts in a variety of fields. Their experience and expertise could be a great asset in formulating developmental activities, if they are still interested,” said P. Diwakaran, chairman of the welfare standing committee of the Corporation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bank will have people with a variety of skill sets, ranging from manual labourers to scientists. “Many elderly people want to continue contributing to society even after retirement. But they may not know how. This is an opportunity for them to be active even after retirement,” said Mr. Diwakaran, adding that skilled elderly people who were part of the bank would be included in various committees and developmental projects of the Corporation. “We also plan to bring them out of their relaxed post-retirement mode to keep them active and energetic,” he said.

The bank is being launched as part of the comprehensive elderly policy of the Corporation that has been in effect for a few months. A walk is also planned on the Kozhikode beach at 6.30 a.m. on the day to create awareness on the elderly policy.