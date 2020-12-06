Kozhikode Corporation to roll out post-COVID mobile clinics

Poor response to kiosks set up at hospitals

The Kozhikode Corporation will launch mobile post-COVID clinics on Monday.

According to Corporation Secretary Binu Francis, the camp will be held at Government Vocational Higher Secondary School, Payyanakkal, Kappakkal (Ward 54) on Monday.

It will be held at Government Fisheries UP School, Vellayil (Ward 66), on Tuesday, and at PK Steels, Cheruvannur (Ward 42), on Wednesday. The mobile camp will be stationed at the amphi theatre on Konad beach at Thoppayil (Ward 67) on Thursday, at Noorul Huda Madrasa, Kundungal in Mukhadar (Ward 57), on Friday, and at fish merchants’ association hall, central market (Ward 61), on Saturday. Doctors and other health workers will examine recovered persons at the camps.

Mr. Francis pointed out that there had been 21,823 infected persons within the corporation limits so far, and there were 1,312 active cases now. Many people are found to have post-COVID issues such as breathing problems, chest pain, headache, sore throat, mild cough, anxiety syndrome, sleeplessness, and fatigue. Some people aged above 55 were found to have been severely affected by these conditions.

The official said that the corporation would hold camps in areas where a large number of infections were reported in the first phase. The number of people recovered till November 3 at Kappakkal is 1,103, Vellayil 796, Cheruvannur 428, Thoppayil 604, Mukhadar 607, and central market 292. Mr. Francis said that though some hospitals had set up kiosks to treat patients, the response had been poor.