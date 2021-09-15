Kerala’s Kozhikode Corporation to roll out hygiene protocol on October 2

Hygieia 21 will be implemented in residential areas, commercial establishments, offices, and educational institutions

The Kozhikode Corporation has set the ball rolling for implementing a hygiene and green protocol for the city.

A special meeting of the corporation council unanimously adopted a draft of the hygiene protocol, Hygieia 21, on Wednesday. Health standing committee chairperson S. Jayasree presented the draft protocol aimed at implementing an action plan in a span of 15 days to three years.

The draft of the protocol pertaining to 33 different subjects has been prepared in consultation with experts. It has touched upon issues in all sectors considering the aspects of their specialities and characteristics. It will be rolled out on October 2.

The hygiene and green protocol will be implemented in residential areas, commercial establishments, State government offices, and educational institutions in conformity with the existing laws.

As such a micro unit with an implementing head will be established in all segments. The participation of all stakeholders will be required to bring about an effect to the protocol, Ms. Jayasree said.

The schemes are projects that will be implemented in a time-bound manner on long-term and short-term basis. The objective of the protocol is fundamentally to bring about a hygiene culture in the city rather than penalising citizens, she said.

Since development and growth of the city mainly hinged on the tourism sector, Ms. Jayasree said the hygiene protocol was necessary for a clean and green Kozhikode.

Deputy Mayor C.P. Musafar Ahamed said the protocol was a model project in connection with the silver jubilee celebrations of the People’s Plan Campaign in the State. Special emphasis will be given to hygiene and sanitation in Scheduled Caste colonies in the city.

Leader of the Opposition in the Council and Congress member K.C. Shobitha demanded that the corporation step up sanitation programmes in SC colonies and sanitary napkin incinerators in offices.