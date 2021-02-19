Kozhikode Corporation to resume drive against plastic

Health wing to conduct inspections in shops

The Kozhikode Corporation has renewed its efforts to implement the State-level ban on single-use plastic and has put out a notice to all concerned that inspections in shops and establishments by the health wing will resume soon.

Earlier, inspections were held for two months, and over 500 kg of banned items were seized from various parts of the city in just two days. Subsequently, plastic carry bags, disposable containers, and PVC flexes had disappeared from the city. Supermarkets stopped providing carry bags for free and started supplying cloth bags to encourage the public to carry own bags.

The initiative did not go unopposed, as merchants sought time to do away with disposable materials in stock, but their plea was turned down. Interestingly, to cater to the demand for cloth carry bags, the Kudumbashree had opened several bag making units and shops selling steel utensils to replace disposable ones.

However, the drive could not be taken forward thanks to the pandemic. Accordingly, Kudumbashree bag units switched to mask making. And, disposable containers and pouches made a comeback after home delivery of food became popular. The authorities did not ban the use of disposable items, as it was the need of the hour.

At the same time, the health wing of the corporation, too busy handling the pandemic situation, had no time for plastic ban implementation. With no more inspections, and campaigners taking a break, several merchants went back to the plastic days. “We have noticed that banned items are being stocked and used in the city taking advantage of the pandemic situation,” Corporation Secretary K.U. Bini said.

Now, the health wing has decided to undo the damage. “Unchecked use of single-use plastic can cause health and environmental issues. Besides, it adds to the huge pile of waste that we have to handle every day,” Ms. Bini said, justifying the decision. She also warned that those found carrying, stocking, or selling banned materials would be punished with fine, besides shutting down the erring enterprises and taking legal action against them.