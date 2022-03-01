Kozhikode Corporation to renovate Lions Park

Master plan to be ready by April; work to be completed in less than a year

Master plan to be ready by April; work to be completed in less than a year

The Lions Park at Kozhikode Beach, which has been in a deplorable state due to the lack of maintenance and upgrade, is about to get a facelift, under the aegis of the Kozhikode Corporation. A meeting chaired by Mayor Beena Philip, in the presence of Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas, on Monday decided to develop the park through joint efforts of the Corporation and the Tourism Development.

The park, located beside Beach Road and opening onto the beach, was initially maintained by Lions Club, though the land belonged to the civic body. Recently, the club backed out of the project, and the park fell into disrepair. The Corporation has been facing much criticism from the public and the opposition parties regarding the condition of the park.

At the meeting it was decided that the Corporation would take over the maintenance of the park completely. A master plan for renovation will be prepared by April and will be handed over to the Tourism department. The work is expected to be completed in less than a year. District Collector N. Tej Lohit Reddy, Deputy Mayor C.P. Musafir Ahamed, various standing committee chairpersons and Corporation officials took part in the meeting.

Meanwhile, the Corporation has initiated steps for urgent repair works and cleaning of the park besides removing unauthorised hoardings and shops on its premises. A squad led by Corporation Secretary K.U. Bini ordered shut an unauthorised restaurant on the park premises on Monday.

Ms. Bini said the contract between the Corporation and the Lions Club in 1975 prevented the setting up of any commercial outlets in the park. A cafe on the northern side of the park did not possess a trade licence and hence the Corporation was not legally bound to serve any notice to its owners. However, the civic body has given the owners a day’s time to clear the premises. The Corporation does not plan to demolish the building. It might be converted into a toilet complex when the park was renovated, said the Secretary.