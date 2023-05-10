Kozhikode Corporation to renovate Lions Park under AMRUT project

May 10, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Kozhikode Corporation has devised a plan to renovate the Lions Park that was handed back to the civic body recently by Lions Club.

Mayor Beena Philip said that a panel of architects have submitted a novel design for the park in Kozhikode beach that will be executed by the Corporation using funds under the second phase of the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT-2) at an estimated cost of ₹5 crore.

“A detailed project report needs to be submitted to the AMRUT State-level technical committee, and its approval is needed. But we have time for that,” the Mayor said, adding that the renovation of the park would begin soon, even before the approval. The Corporation was initially planning to develop the park using funds from Tourism department. Realising that the funds may not be enough, the project was brought under AMRUT-2, Ms. Philip added.

It was in February 2022 that Lions Clubs International handed over the park back to the Corporation for tourism-oriented development. The park was built in a prime piece of land on the Kozhikode beach that was taken over from the Ports department by the Corporation and then handed over to Lions Club in 1965 when A. Bavutty Haji was the Mayor of the city. Later, a children’s park was added to it on the northern side in 1973. For decades, the Lions Park has been a major attraction for tourists.

However, recently, the condition of the park deteriorated following which the Lions Club handed over the property to the Corporation. But, the Corporation has not been able to make much progress in the upkeep of the facility since it was taken over, other than evacuating some unauthorised constructions and businesses within it and removing some hoardings soon after the take over.

The compound wall of the park was demolished to facilitate parking and movement of vehicles for Ente Keralam Expo in 2022 and later to accommodate stages for the Kerala Literature Festival. As a result, several structures within the park have been destroyed and it has become a skeleton of its past.

The Corporation’s decision to include the renovation of the park under the AMRUT project has come as a relief for visitors to the beach.