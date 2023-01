January 02, 2023 06:11 am | Updated 12:41 am IST - Kozhikode

The Kozhikode Corporation has decided to remove all unauthorised boards, banners, flags and decorations along the roadsides and on the footpaths in the city at the earliest, following a High Court order in this regard.

A meeting convened by Mayor Beena Philip on Friday discussed assigning a fixed place in the city for such advertisements. Encroachments on the footpaths will also be cleared. All political parties have extended support to the drive.