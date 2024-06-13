Kozhikode Corporation to reconsider site for STP at Kothi

The Kozhikode Corporation may change the location of its proposed 6-MLD sewage treatment plant (STP) at Kothi. Deputy Mayor C.P. Musafar Ahamed said at the Corporation council meeting on June 12 (Wednesday) that the civic body was open to rethinking the project details.

His response came after Opposition leader K.C. Shobhita pointed out that Seamak Group, which had withdrawn from the contract for the construction of the STP, had made some suggestions, of which a possible change in the site location was one. “We need STPs but cannot ignore public protest. The project has a better chance of taking off with a more suitable location,” she said.

The Corporation’s project for STPs at Kothi as well as Avikkal Thodu under AMRUT-1 had met with stiff opposition as local residents alleged that thickly populated areas were not ideal for STPs. The issue resulted in stand-offs between residents and Corporation officials in 2022, as a result of which the civic body could not begin the work. Seamak Group had withdrawn from the contract after it failed to commence the work.

Earlier at the council meeting, the Corporation was lauded for winning award for the best environmental practices among local bodies from the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (PCB). However, it could not ignore issues raised by the PCB during its inspection at Njeliyanparamba.

Ms. Shobhita, in a submission, came down on the PCB report, which pointed out that waste had piled up in the plot. The report had also said that biomining was incomplete, capping was unscientific, and that the polythene covering over legacy waste had mostly deteriorated resulting in leaching from heaps. Ms. Shobhitha pointed out that the Corporation had recently received a notice from the National Green Tribunal and demanded immediate steps to resolve the issues.

Responding to the submission, M.S. Dileep, superintending engineer in the Corporation, said tenders had been floated for the construction of a leachate treatment plant (LTP) and an effluent treatment plant at the site, and that efforts were being made for the upgradation of the existing LTP. The covering over the legacy waste would soon be changed, he added.

Later, RJD councillor N.C. Moyinkutty pointed out that the quality of public works in the city was deteriorating. “Even though public works are being allotted through e-tender, contractors have found a way to bypass that. They have formed a lobby. They acquire several tenders from one local body and do not complete most works in time or in proper manner,” he said.

Other councillors also complained about the lack of response from contractors for months. Mayor Beena Philip said she would convene a meeting of contractors to resolve the issue.

The council also discussed the names of members, apart from the Mayor, who would be included in the delegation to the Bagra Annual Conference in Portugal, as part of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network. Opposition councillors suggested the Corporation should be more inclusive in selecting members of the delegation.