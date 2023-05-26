ADVERTISEMENT

Kozhikode Corporation to raise concerns with NH authorities

May 26, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - Kozhikode

Traffic diversion at Vengeri Junction and rerouting it through Florican Road was causing several accidents on alternative routes

The Hindu Bureau

Heavy traffic and consequent traffic jams have become the norm on Florican Road from Karikkankulam to the NH bypass in the city as traffic from Balusseri Road is being diverted through it owing to the NH widening work. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The Kozhikode Corporation will raise its concerns over the development of the national highway bypass with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) soon.

Responding to concerns raised by councillors from wards that were affected by the development work, at the Corporation council meeting on Friday, Mayor Beena Philip asked them to compile their complaints to be submitted to the NHAI.

Opposition leader K.C. Shobhita who represents the Paroppadi ward pointed out that traffic diversion at Vengeri Junction and rerouting it through Florican Road was causing problems on alternative routes including the congested Florican Road. She said several accidents had been reported on the stretch over the past four months since the diversion of traffic and also due to overspeeding by private buses.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Several councillors raised concerns about difficulties faced by traders on Balussery Road, who were losing business owing to the traffic diversion. Some also pointed out the possibility of flooding in several low-lying areas due to the absence of underpasses or canals to facilitate the flow of water across the bypass road.

Earlier, councillors K. Moideen Koya and N. Sivaprasad raised the issue of involvement of middlemen in daily activities of the Corporation. Mr. Koya shared his concerns that the two cases of fake documents being furnished in the Corporation through middlemen identified recently will have the same fate as the building number scam. “There should be an investigation into whether any Corporation official had a role in it. The case is shameful for the civic body, especially when we are receiving several awards,” Mr. Koya said.

The Mayor said the two cases need not be compared with the building number scam, and that the police were investigating them.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US