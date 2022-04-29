Kozhikode

Kozhikode Corporation to organise file adalat

The Kozhikode Corporation is organising a file adalat on April 30, May 4 and 5 at the Corporation office to clear pending files. Citizens awaiting action on applications for Corporation’s services, including building permits and pensions, may take part in the adalat with required documents, says a press release.


