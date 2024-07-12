ADVERTISEMENT

Kozhikode Corporation to organise cultural programme ‘Keli 2024’

Published - July 12, 2024 11:27 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Kozhikode Corporation is organising ‘Keli 2024’, a presentation of various art forms by students of its Diamond Jubilee Fellowship programme, at the Mohammed Abdurahiman Sahib Memorial Jubilee Hall, Tali, at 10.30 a.m. on (July 13) Saturday.

Mayor Beena Philip will inaugurate the programme at 1 p.m., while musician Kaithapram Damodaran will be the chief guest. Kalamandalam Radhakrishnan, head of the department of Kathakali at RLV College of Music and Fine Arts, artistes Kalamandalam Geetha Prasad, Kalamandalam Sreerekha Nair, and Kalamandalam Thulasi Kumar will be the guests of honour. Noted theatre and cine artiste Kuttyedathi Vilasini will be honoured on the occasion.

Chendavadyam, Carnatic music, Duff Muttu, Mohiniyattam, and Kathakali will be part of the event. There will also be a painting demonstration. The participants have been undergoing training in their respective art forms for the past two years.

