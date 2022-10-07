Kozhikode Corporation to open 24 health and wellness centres

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kozhikode Corporation is planning to launch 24 urban health and wellness centres in the city utilising the health grant under the 15th Finance Commission. The Corporation Council on Friday approved the location of the centres, besides eight polyclinics being set up under a National Health Mission project.

Corporation Health Standing Committee chairperson S. Jayasree said that six of the health and wellness centres would be opened in buildings owned by the Corporation at Mokavoor, Florican Road, Civil Station, Mayanad RCH building, TB Centre at Kuthiravattom, and Kolathara sub-centre at Cheruvannur. The remaining 18 centres will be set up in rented buildings.

The total grant is ₹11.21 crore, of which ₹1.5 crore will be set aside for the six centres, while ₹86.4 lakh has been earmarked for the other 18 centres. Ms. Jayasree said each centre would have a duty doctor, a nurse, a male attendant, and a cleaning staff.

The Council also decided to open eight polyclinics at eight National Health Mission Centres in the city. Each polyclinic will have a specialist doctor who will work on hourly wages. It will also have laboratory facilities. A grant of ₹80 lakh has been allotted for setting up polyclinics at Kunduparamba, Ponnamkodu, Veliyancheripadam, Chelavoor, Kannadikkal, Kannancheri, Payyanakkal, and Kinasseri. An amount of ₹40 lakh has been set aside for doctors’ remuneration.