Kozhikode Corporation to launch night cleaning in key city areas

October 27, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Kozhikode Corporation is launching night cleaning in the city on November 1.

Mayor Beena Philip told reporters on Friday that workers under the civic body would carry out cleaning in places such as New Bus Stand, Palayam, Idiyangara, Central Market, and Vellayil, besides the Medical College area that requires maximum attention. Cleaning will be done every day from 12 midnight to 5 a.m.

The civic body also plans to seek the help of traders in several spots. As many as 53 cleaning workers of the Corporation will be divided into seven squads, while two night squads will be deployed to monitor the work. The workers will be provided headlights and reflective jackets. Monthly review meetings would be held to identify shortcomings if any, said the Mayor.

The activity will be launched by lighting ‘Suchitwa Sandhya Deepam’ at Mananchira, following which cleaning will be held from 6.30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

