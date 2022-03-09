Kozhikode Corporation to launch empowerment policy for senior citizens

It will, among others, address the health and medical needs of the elderly

The Kozhikode Corporation has come up with an Elderly Empowerment Policy for senior citizens.

The policy, which is to be tabled before the corporation council on Friday, will be implemented by the welfare standing committee of the corporation.

“At least 60% of the city’s population are senior citizens, and some of them are terribly marginalised. This policy will ensure that they mingle well with others, besides keeping them engaged during the day,” said welfare standing committee chairman P. Diwakaran.

“It is seen that the elderly become unwanted or lonely even in their households. The policy will address the situation by sensitising the public about the right way to treat senion citizens,” he added.

The policy will also address the health and medical needs of the elderly. At present, there are 6,500 people who get medicines through the Vayomithram project. It will be expanded to include more beneficiaries. Camps will be organised at the ward level to collect information regarding the health condition of senior citizens, who will get priority at all clinics of the corporation as well as under the Comprehensive Health Care project. Physiotherapy and counselling will be part of the project.

In addition, the corporation’s day care homes (Pakal Veedu) for the elderly will be rejuvenated and more will be opened. They will have enough recreational facilities at the care homes, besides being provided with light food. The elderly will have special seating at public places too.

The policy will be implemented through the elderly committee at corporation level, ward-level committees, and a maximum of 50 elderly clubs in every ward. The family background of each beneficiary will be assessed through the clubs. An elderly service centre too will be set up under the corporation.

At a later stage, the corporation’s employment scheme will be linked to the Elderly Empowerment Policy to utilise the services of senior citizens who wish to work post-retirement. “Discussions are on with the Indian Institute of Management for the purpose,” Mr. Diwakaran said.