Kozhikode Corporation to launch comprehensive job scheme

KOZHIKODE

28 December 2021 23:17 IST

Council approves final project draft

The Kozhikode Corporation Council on Tuesday approved the final project draft for a comprehensive employment scheme that aims at providing jobs to 5,000 people in five years.

The project has been readied to meet the post-COVID financial crisis in the city and is expected to benefit mostly youngsters aged 18 to 40 years. The welfare standing committee of the civic body drew up the project based on the findings of a recent workshop involving various departments such as agriculture, industries, animal welfare and fisheries, and Kudumbashree Mission. The project cites 91 vocations that could provide profitable livelihood opportunities.

The Corporation is seeking technical help of the Indian Institute of Management as a consultancy for the smooth functioning of the project. The Calicut Management Association has also extended support to the project.

The Corporation is yet to fine-tune the project, provide training to selected candidates and source the required fund for its implementation. A special help desk will be formed under the National Urban Livelihoods Mission for the purpose and the project will be named soon.

Suggestions regarding various vocations such as fresh milk unit, fish hub delivering ready-to-cook fish to homes, special masala making unit, aquarium setting and pet care and IT-related jobs came up during the workshop and have been included in the project.

However, Opposition leaders in the council demanded that the project also include those above 40 years as many have been rendered jobless during the pandemic. Congress councillor Shobhita asked if the project would be open to men as well, since the Corporation was planning to implement it through the Kudumbashree’s newly formed auxiliary groups. Some councillors pointed out the need to include students in the project as it would give them a means to earn while they learned.

IUML councillor Moideen Koya, while pointing out several failed projects under the Kudumbashree Mission in the city such as Mahila Mall, dress bank, blood bank and drug bank, requested the council to approach the project with caution.

Welfare standing committee chairman C. Diwakaran said the drawbacks of the project as well as the issues involved in handing it over to the Kudumbashree Mission would be discussed.