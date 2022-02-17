Kozhikode Corporation to join hands with IIM-K for a comprehensive job scheme

The Kozhikode Corporation is joining hands with the Indian Institute of Management-Kozhikode (IIM-K) to implement a comprehensive job scheme titled ‘We-Lift’.

A release said on Thursday that all those who were willing to work within the corporation limits would be given wage-based labour or would be helped to take up self-help labour ventures. The target is to create at least 5,000 jobs in four years. Corporation Kudumbashree is the implementing agency. It will be linked to the National Urban Livelihoods Mission, Ayyankali job scheme, and activities of the Haritha Karma Sena consortium.

As many as 89 fields of work or entrepreneurial areas were chosen at a workshop held recently ahead of the launch of the initiative. A feasibility study will be done in these areas. Those with chances of success will be prioritised. The corporation will ink a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the IIM-K by February 28. The terms of reference are being prepared now, the release added.