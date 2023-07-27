Kozhikode Corporation to implement new waste management projects

July 27, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Kozhikode Corporation has decided to implement 33 waste management projects worth ₹43.34 crore in the coming days.

This follows a State government directive to correct anomalies in the Corporation’s ongoing works. The new projects include a ₹5-crore plan to buy equipment to clear drains. It was decided at a council meeting chaired by Mayor Beena Philip on Thursday.

However, members belonging to the United Democratic Front (UDF) sought a detailed discussion into the proposal and gave a dissent note. When the chair did not allow a debate, UDF members such as K.C. Shobita, K. Moideen Koya, and S.K. Aboobacker walked out of the meeting after raising slogans against the administration. The new projects include purchase of equipment worth ₹12.5 crore to manage compost at the Njeliyanparamba waste dumping yard, a new waste disposal centre at West Hill (₹5 crore), a double chamber incinerator at the Government Medical College Hospital (₹3 crore), and construction of temporary waste disposal centres (₹50 lakh).

The council approved the annual financial statement for 2022-23 with a dissent note by UDF and BJP members. The opening balance was ₹61,52,37,885. Receipts were to the tune of ₹450,26,10,045 and payments were ₹416,21,09,092. The closing balance was ₹95,57,38,838. The Opposition members, however, sought a detailed examination into the accounts in the wake of the PNB scam. The Deputy Mayor replied that it was normal to have not enough money in the accounts. The Opposition members claimed that the statement was imperfect and full of absurdities as the software based on which it was prepared was faulty.