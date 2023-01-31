Kozhikode Corporation to hold screening camp for lifestyle diseases

January 31, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Kozhikode Corporation is conducting free screening camps in every ward starting February 10 to detect lifestyle diseases and cancer. The camps are being held under the projects ‘Jeevathalam’ and ‘Kaithiri’ as part of the annual Plan of the Corporation for the year 2022-23.

Jeevathalam involves identifying potential patients of diabetes and hypertension, while Kaithiri aims to identify symptoms of cancer at an early stage. The Corporation has set aside ₹25 lakh for the projects.

Corporation Health officer A. Sasikumar said 40% of people in Kerala were susceptible to diabetes and hypertension, while the national average is 20%, and hence, it was necessary for people of the State to keep a tab on health factors.

The camp will be held from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., and each will be open to people from three nearby wards. Councillors have been asked to mobilise all above 18 years of age to attend the camps. Screening will be done by paramedical personnel who will assess the health indices of each person by means of a questionnaire. Those suspected to have contracted or are likely to contract lifestyle diseases will be sent to the nearest health centre, Dr. Sasikumar said.

The first camp will be held in Kappakkal ward on Saturday.