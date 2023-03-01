Kozhikode Corporation to go ahead with twin city project with Russian city

March 01, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - Kozhikode

The administrators of Tver city in Russia are waiting for a communication from the Kozhikode Mayor to go ahead with the twin city project involving Tver and Kozhikode.

Ratheesh Nair, Honorary Consul of Russia in Kerala, who was instrumental in bringing a Russian delegation to Kozhikode for the first time a year ago, told The Hindu that Tver administrators were very much interested in establishing a tie-up with Kozhikode. “The Russian Ambassador in India had written to the Tver Mayor in this regard, and the latter had replied in the affirmative. However, the administrators need a communication from the Kozhikode Mayor to proceed with the project,” said Mr. Nair who had visited Tver on behalf of the Corporation and held talks with the authorities.

As per historical records, Afanasy Nikitin, a Russian traveller had visited Kozhikode around 550 years ago. Nikitin, who hails from Tver, was one of the first European travellers to visit India.

Tver is located around 180 km northwest of Moscow, the Russian capital, at the confluence of Volga, Tmaka and Tvertsa rivers. Nikitin had left for India through the Volga river. Records say that he had engaged in trade with merchants in Kozhikode before he moved to Sri Lanka (then Ceylon).

After the Russian delegation visited Kozhikode in April 2022, the Corporation had renamed Customs Road in the city after the Russian traveller in his honour.

The eagerness of the Kozhikode Corporation to partner with the Russian city is all the more important considering India’s ties with Russia and the tension brewing across the world against the latter against the backdrop of the ongoing war with Ukraine. The partnership is expected to promote cultural, developmental and sporting ties between the cities, besides exchange of technical support.

Though preliminary discussions are over, there are a lot of procedures pending before the deal could be finalised. The Corporation plans to invite Tver administrators to Kozhikode and send a delegation to Tver. The Corporation will enter into an agreement with the Federal Council of the Russian Federation later. However, the final agreement needs to have the approval of the State and Central governments.

