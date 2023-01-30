Kozhikode Corporation to go ahead with STP projects at Kothi and Avikkal

January 30, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Kozhikode Corporation has vehemently denied media reports that it is dropping the sewage treatment plant (STP) projects at Kothi and Avikkal Thodu and confirmed its decision to go ahead with the project.

Coming down heavily on a section of visual media for announcing on Monday morning that Mayor Beena Philip had personally confirmed the decision not to continue with the projects owing to severe protests in both locations, the Mayor claimed in an early afternoon press conference that she had never made such a statement, and that her words were misconstrued by the media. She said the projects had only been transferred to the second phase of the AMRUT scheme as it could not be started by March 2023 owing to legal reasons, and not abandoned as the media had reported.

The repeated protests by local residents and court orders and pending cases in court have made it almost impossible for the Corporation to go ahead with the projects, with March 31, 2023 being the deadline for the projects under AMRUT-I. The Mayor said the issue was brought to the attention of the high power steering committee headed by the Chief Secretary and the State-level technical committee chaired by the Additional Chief Secretary. The projects will be shifted to AMRUT-II based on the directions of the committee, after the Corporation council’s approval, the Mayor said.

The Corporation has filed counter petitions in cases against the projects in the Kerala High Court, and court proceedings are on. The Mayor said the Corporation had nearly completed all the projects under AMRUT-I, except the two STPs at Avikkal Thodu and Kothi. An STP project at the medical college is nearing completion. On the other hand, the Corporation is planning to go ahead with the STP project near Sarovaram Bio Park.

Meanwhile, media reports that the Corporation was dropping the projects sent residents of Kothi and Avikkal Thodu into a jubilant mood earlier in the day. The Mayor’s clarification later did not douse their merriment as they appreciated her for her honesty.