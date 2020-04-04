Kozhikode Corporation to ensure fish availability

The Kozhikode Corporation has made arrangements to ensure the availability of fresh fish in the city from Saturday.

The corporation had allowed a load of fish to be brought to the Central Market on Thursday following complaints about non-availability of fish and unauthorised sale of fish. However, the unprecedented turnout of retail merchants at the Central Market led to violation of the COVID protocol as well as Section 144 imposed in the district. Hence, the Mayor convened a meeting of police personnel and representatives of Fish Merchants Commission Association to arrive at an understanding.

Accordingly, 16 loads of fish can be brought to the city and sold to retail merchants at 15 authorised fish markets. It will be unloaded and sold to retail merchants at these markets between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. Retailers can sell fish at a maximum of 20% enhanced price within the premises of the markets.

Bringing loads of fish to any other parts of the city will not be entertained. Health Department officials will collect details of loads in advance, based on which inspections will be conducted.

One load of fish each will be made available at the fish markets at Nallalam, Cheruvannur, Kallai, Panniyankara, Arakkinar, Elathur, Puthiyangadi, Vellayil, Kovoor, West Hill, Meenchanda, Mankavu, Idiyangara, and Karikkankulam, while two loads will be taken to the Central Market. The wholesale price list will be exhibited at the markets.