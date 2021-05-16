Kozhikode Corporation to enhance COVID surveillance

Kozhikode

Special squads to be deployed in city to ensure compliance with protocol

The Kozhikode Municipal Corporation will deploy squads for every 100 houses in an effort to tackle the spread of COVID-19.

The squads will comprise people’s representatives, volunteers, Anganwadi workers, Kudumbashree members, and representatives of residents associations, besides corporation officials. A decision in this regard was taken at an all-party meeting held on Friday.

The functions of the squads include ensuring that those in home isolation do not mingle with other members of the family. Those showing symptoms should be taken to testing camps. They should be shifted to domiciliary treatment centres if they test positive.

The services of special officers who have received police training will be used in clusters. They will ensure that those awaiting test results do not mingle with others.

Meanwhile, efforts are on to collect as many pulse oximeters and oxygen concentrators under the Oxygen Challenge. The assistance of voluntary organisations is being sought to raise funds as well as resources. Their help is also sought for widening the reach of mobile vaccination units.

Food will be served to the needy through the Kudumbashree’s Janakeeya hotels or the community kitchen at the Government Vocational Higher Secondary School at Nadakkavu. More community kitchens will be opened if need arises. A granary will be set up at the Tagore Centenary Hall for the purpose.

Deputy Mayor Musafir Ahamed presided over the meeting. Health standing committee chairperson S. Jayasree, National Health Mission Project Manager P. Naveen, and representatives of various political parties attended.