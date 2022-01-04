Kozhikode Corporation to draw up special plan to bridge COVID-induced academic gap

Expert panel to devise programmes; students to get compensatory classes

The Kozhikode Corporation is planning to launch a special action plan to bridge the gap in education of school students caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

A meeting chaired by Mayor Beena Philip on Monday decided to form an expert panel, comprising teachers, parent-teacher associations, educationalists, child psychologists, volunteers, sports and arts activists, and residents’ associations, to devise programmes for the purpose. Former finance minister T.M. Thomas Isaac also took part in the meeting.

“There are students who have forgotten the basics as they stayed away from school for two years. The programme will be designed in such a way that they get compensatory classes for whatever they have missed, including arts and music,” said Rekha C., chairperson of the education standing committee of the Corporation.

The plan will be ready to be implemented by March-end. Every school under the Corporation will come under the purview of the plan. A database of students talented in various capacities will be made, based on inputs from teachers. Special sessions would be arranged for them in their respective areas of interests, involving people who had excelled in the areas, said Ms. Rekha. “It will be a nice experience for students to meet and interact with personalities that they look up to,” she added.