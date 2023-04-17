Kozhikode Corporation to distribute equipment for source-level waste management

April 17, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - Kozhikode

Minister for Ports and Archives Ahammad Devarkovil has called upon the public to develop waste management as a culture and raise civic sense to that level. He was inaugurating the Kozhikode Corporation’s project to distribute source-level waste management equipment to select households at subsidised rates on Monday.

The project is being implemented as part of AZHAK, the hygiene protocol of the Corporation. As many as 56,327 waste management tools, including portable biogas plants, ring compost, pipe compost, Bokashi buckets, and Geebin (a three-bin system) are being distributed, for which the Corporation has set aside ₹21.52 crore in its Budget.

Beneficiaries are being selected through ward sabhas. The purpose is to ensure that biodegradable waste in every household is processed at source. The Corporation plans to expand the project to all households to put an end to waste management woes of the city.

The tools are being distributed at subsidised rates. Biogas plants that may cost around ₹14,000 apiece are being supplied at just around ₹5,000, while the other tools cost below ₹500 after subsidy.

Beneficiaries may pay their share at the nearest health circle office. Others who require any of the tools may contact either the ward councillor or the nearest health circle office.

Mayor Beena Philip presided over the event, while Deputy Mayor C.P. Musafar Ahammed, Corporation Secretary K.U. Bini, health officer A. Sasikumar, and standing committee chairpersons were present.