Kozhikode Corporation to conduct ‘banking mela’ for MSMEs

Kozhikode

16 May 2020 00:23 IST

Initiative to ensure availability of funds to industrial sector

The Kozhikode Municipal Corporation is planning to hold a “banking mela” in the last week of May to make funds available to those at the the grassroots level in the backdrop of the lockdown. The mela is intended to create a platform where banks and stakeholders will meet. All banks, including service cooperative banks, will be represented at the mela.

A meeting of the banks and various stakeholders convened by the Mayor recently observed the need to ensure liquidity for the economy to reach normalcy. The representatives of the Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) said that though the small scale industries had resumed operations, they were hampered by the cash crunch.

The meeting was attended by representatives of nine scheduled banks in the city besides Kerala Bank. The meeting observed that though the banks have various schemes that could support the common man, there was a lack of awareness regarding them. The corporation decided to collect data regarding the schemes and introduce them to the stakeholders.

There has also been a decision to process the applications for the State government’s Sahaya Hastham (helping hand) project. Assistance worth ₹216 crore is to be disbursed in the district under the project.

The banks have been advised to process the loans of the common people as fast as possible without demanding unnecessary documents.

Representatives of Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Samiti, Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samiti, Small Scale Industries Association, and Kudumbashree attended the meeting at which banks and stakeholders shared their apprehensions and aspirations.