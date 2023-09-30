Kozhikode Corporation to charge Zonta for additional work at Njeliyanparamba

September 30, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Kozhikode Corporation will levy an additional fine of ₹21.5 lakh on Zonta Infratech as the expense for covering up the capped area at Njeliyanparamba with plastic sheets as the civic body had to bear the cost of the work, which was the responsibility of the company as per the contract.

The Corporation council meeting on Saturday analysed the situation in which the civic body had to carry out the work all by itself and the expenses incurred in terms of labour cost and material cost before deciding to recover the cost from Zonta Infratech.

Meanwhile, United Democratic Front (UDF) councillors urged the Corporation not to pay the company any more than what was already paid and to cancel the contract altogether.

Parking plazas

Earlier, UDF councillor K.C. Shobhita called the council’s attention to the slow pace of construction of the three parking plazas in the city. She alleged that the parking arrangements made on roadsides using white lines were inadequate and only added to the existing parking problems. However, Mayor Beena Philip countered her argument saying that she was talking out of ignorance.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillor Rinish T. brought in a submission regarding the condition of the mofussil bus stand in the city.

Earlier, the Mayor rejected an adjournment motion on the dilapidated state of of Comtrust Weaving Factory at Mananchira moved by UDF councillor S.K. Aboobakker. The Mayor denied permission for the motion on the grounds that the issue had been discussed in the council before.

Councillor Omana Madhu raised a few questions regarding the ongoing Corporation office renovation work. She demanded that the Corporation furnish details of expenses of the work.

The Mayor answered that a total of ₹14.25 crore was spent for the renovation of the Corporation office. While one of the contracts worth ₹8.25 crore had been completed, works under three other contracts were pending.