ADVERTISEMENT

Kozhikode Corporation to appeal against Kerala Administrative Tribunal order

Published - July 07, 2024 11:19 pm IST - Kozhikode

Tribunal had ordered the civic body to revoke suspension of two officials arrested in the building number scam

The Hindu Bureau

The Kozhikode Corporation will appeal to the Kerala Administrative Tribunal against its recent order to revoke the suspension of two officials, who have been arrested in the building number scam of 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deputy Mayor C.P. Musafir Ahamed said that the order would be thoroughly reviewed and legal advice would be sought before filing the appeal.

The tribunal issued an interim order on June 13 based on a petition filed by the suspended officials, citing procedural lapses in their suspension. The tribunal directed the civic body to provide section Clerk N.P. Suresh and Clerk M. Anil Kumar, who handled the labour tax section, with all benefits including salary owed during their suspension period, starting from June 27, 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

The complainants alleged that according to the Kerala Municipality Act, the decision to suspend should have been made by the Mayor, with implementation by the Secretary. However, in this case, the Secretary made the decision and the Mayor sanctioned it. Additionally, they argued that the suspension of officials should have been approved by the Corporation council, rather than being simply announced during a council meeting.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

They also complained that they were neither served a show-cause notice nor were their explanations sought before the suspension. The tribunal highlighted that their explanations should have been presented before the council to seek its approval. The Corporation also did not inform the Department of Local Administration, which appointed the officials, about their suspension.

The building number scam involved the misuse of login details of employees in the Sanchaya building tax assessment software used in the revenue section of the Corporation. These details were leaked to assign numbers to unauthorised buildings, including some that were deemed unfit. It came to light on June 18, 2022, resulting in the arrest of two Corporation officials and five mediators.

The internal investigation by the civic body revealed that 195 buildings were assigned numbers through this method. Twelve cases were registered at the Kozhikode Town police Station in connection with the scam. The investigation initially handled by the Town police was later transferred to the Crime Branch and is currently under the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau. However, there has been no progress in the case since the initial arrests.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US