Kozhikode Corporation to acquire land for Basheer memorial

Project likely to be part of Malabar literary tourism circuit

Efforts to construct a memorial for renowned writer Vaikom Mohammed Basheer at Beypore is progressing with the Kozhikode Corporation recently deciding to acquire some private land for the purpose.

The demand for a memorial for Basheer in the port town, where he had settled after marriage, has been pending for long. The corporation had assigned Kozhikode-based Space Art the job of preparing a detailed project report (DPR).

According to sources, a community hall on B.C. Road in Beypore will be demolished for the project. The 60 cents on which the hall is located, another around 80 cents on its southern side – both under the corporation - and over 16 cents owned by a private individual on the south-western side will be utilised. The corporation council recently passed a proposal to take over the private land.

The blue print for the project is titled ‘Akashamittayi’, the name Saramma and Keshavan Nair proposed for their child in Premalekhanam, one of the classic novels by Basheer. There will be a walkway from the entrance. A reclining chair and a gramophone, things that the writer came to be identified with, may be placed in the front yard. A library, research hall, amphi-theatre, park, auditorium and cultural centre along with a ‘Garden of Letters’ will come up there. A statue of the writer in the front yard, a hall showcasing his works, and information on the history of Beypore could also find their space there.

The State government had earlier allocated ₹50 lakh for the project. The sum was hiked to ₹68 lakh later. The government, however, took back the money in 2018 as land could not be identified for the purpose. The new project is part of the State government’s proposal to have cultural complexes in all districts. This year’s State Budget has a proposal for a Malabar literary tourism circuit connecting the legacy of Basheer, M.T. Vasudevan Nair, O.V. Vijayan and Thunchath Ezhuthachan. The proposed memorial and Basheer’s house in Beypore are expected to be part of it.