Kozhikode Corporation sports council polls on Thursday
Election to the Kozhikode Corporation’s sports council will be held at Tagore Centenary Hall on Thursday. It will be conducted between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Results will be announced in the evening. There are 10 contenders in the A category involving councillors and six in the B category involving functionaries of sports clubs.
