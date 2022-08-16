Kozhikode Corporation signs MoU with IIM-K for job scheme

5,000 job opportunities to be identified with focus on women empowerment

Mayor Beena Philip, Corporation Secretary K.U. Bini, and Deepa Sethi, Dean (Programmes and International Relations), IIM-K, at the signing of the MoU for the ‘We-Lift’ project in Kozhikode on Tuesday. Corporation Welfare Standing Committee Chairman P. Divakaran is seen.

The Kozhikode Corporation inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIM-K) for an integrated livelihood generation project titled ‘We-Lift’ on Tuesday.

Corporation Secretary K.U. Bini and Deepa Sethi, Dean (Programmes and International Relations), IIM-K, signed the pact in the presence of Mayor Beena Philip and Welfare Standing Committee Chairman P. Divakaran at the Corporation office.

The objective of the project is to identify at least 5,000 job opportunities within four years focusing on women empowerment under the segment of wage and self-employment for marginalised people residing in the city.

Besides, Mr. Divakaran said, the project would ensure job opportunities through skill training and self-employment opportunities through entrepreneurship development programmes.

The beneficiaries include members of the Kudumbashree, Kudumbashree auxiliary groups, Gulf returnees who lost their livelihoods due to COVID-19, candidates who have completed basic education, professional courses and seeking employment, school dropouts, and other youths who were not able to complete primary education and qualified, trained or untrained homemakers.

The role of the IIM-K will be to prepare a detailed project report based on the needs assessment study to make the project viable and also to prepare a market study report and develop marketing strategies for branding and marketing.

Further, it will also identify capacity building requirements and suggest areas for training, and develop training modules besides identifying and recommending viable micro enterprises for which banks and other financial enterprises provide adequate loans.

Mr. Divakaran said the project would be implemented through the three-tier system of Kudumbashree, namely Neighbourhood Groups, Area Development Society, and Community Development Society; and City Mission Management unit, National Urban Livelihoods Mission, Kudumbashree auxiliary groups, NGOs, and youth forums.

Kudumbashree livelihood programmes, Ayyankali Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, drinking water projects, National Urban Livelihoods Mission, social security projects of urban local bodies and the State government and Kerala Knowledge Economy Mission have been chosen as areas of convergence.