Kozhikode Corporation sets June 5 deadline to end waste dumping in public places

May 03, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - Kozhikode

Around 30,000 houses yet to join Haritha Karma Sena-led drive to collect waste

The Hindu Bureau

The Kozhikode Corporation has set a deadline of June 5 to make the city free of the practice of throwing and dumping waste in public places.

This was decided at a meeting of the Corporation council held on Wednesday. The project is part of a three-phase cleanliness drive conceived by the State government. It was pointed out at the meeting that around 30,000 houses were yet to join the Haritha Karma Sena-led drive to collect waste. All of them will be made part of the drive by June 5, and door-step collection of waste will be made more effective.

Mayor Beena Philip said ward councillors and the health wing of the Corporation should join hands to ensure that biodegradable waste was disposed at source itself. Cluster meeting should be convened in all wards for the purpose, she added.

Deputy Mayor C.P. Musafar Ahamed said the Haritha Karma Sena would get its own vehicles in all wards by next month. He alleged that a section of health officers were found to be disinterested in waste disposal schemes. They were more interested in granting various licences, he pointed out.

Meanwhile, members of the United Democratic Front alleged that waste disposal at the Corporation’s dumping yard at Njeliyanparamba had come to a standstill. They wondered how the civic body’s efforts to clean the city would be effective without discussing the stalemate there.

K. Moideen Koya of the Indian Union Muslim League alleged that Zonta Infratech Private Ltd. was incapable of completing the waste disposal work assigned to it. Quoting media reports, he alleged that there was no safety mechanism to prevent a fire at the dumping yard. Mr. Koya also sought to give the contract to some company other than Zonta Infratech.

K.C. Shobitha of the Congress alleged that the State government had forced the Corporation to choose Zonta for the project. S.K. Aboobacker of the Congress alleged that waste collected by Haritha Karma Sena volunteers were lying on the roadside because there were not enough labourers to lift it.

