Kozhikode Corporation serves notices on traders over recent fire outbreak

Kozhikode

17 September 2021 20:06 IST

Building owners told to remove unauthorised alterations to ensure free movement of people

The Kozhikode Corporation has served notices on several building owners and traders at New Bazaar, Big Bazaar, and Oasis compound on Moideen Pally Road in the city, asking them to clear all unauthorised constructions and to ensure free movement of people through corridors by clearing open spaces of extra stock from shops.

The notices were issued following an inspection by corporation officials in the area against the backdrop of the fire in a building on September 10. The team led by Corporation Secretary K.U. Bini consisted of Executive Engineer Ramesh K.P., Assistant Engineers Annie Issac and Ashwathi C., and overseer Satheesh K.

There are 21 shops in V.K.M. Building where the fire broke out. The team found that none of them had any means to extinguish fire or infrastructure for fire safety. The team took note that the buildings in the area had a lot of unauthorised alterations, and that spaces were so clogged with stock that it restricted free movement of people. Even fire officials found it difficult to move around while attempting to douse the flames.

The electrical circuit in the buildings were also taken note of, as their antiquity was cited as a probable reason for frequent fire accidents. The corporation has requested the Electrical Inspectorate to check wiring in the buildings at the earliest and take necessary safety measures.

Meanwhile, the Mayor will meet traders and building owners to devise a plan to ward off accidents. At the same time, teams comprising officials of the revenue, health and engineering wings of the corporation will identify unauthorised constructions on S.M. Street and adjoining areas.

Recently, a fire audit by the Fire and Rescue Services Department had identified similar issues in the buildings as the cause for frequent fire accidents.