Kozhikode Corporation serves notice on Port department over unauthorised construction

Town planning wing of the civic body identifies eight illegal buildings

The Town Planning wing of the Kozhikode Corporation has identified eight buildings on South Beach where construction activities are progressing without the consent of the civic body or the Coastal Regulatory Zone (CRZ) Authority. The violations were noticed during an inspection on Tuesday.

Corporation Secretary K.U. Bini said stringent action would be taken against the unauthorised constructions.

Meanwhile, the Corporation served a notice on the Port Officer on Tuesday seeking explanation on an unauthorised construction at a building owned by the Ports department on the beach opposite Hotel Sea Queen. The officer’s reply was expected within three days, following which further action would be taken, the Secretary said.

The Corporation has asked the officer to suspend the construction work immediately and clarify if it had the authorisation of the Corporation and the CRZ Authority and produce relevant documents. The Secretary said further action would be taken only after getting the Port department's explanation, and that the construction would be stopped permanently if the explanation was not satisfactory.

There have been reports of several unauthorised constructions on the South Beach recently, being carried out under the guise of repair work on old buildings. Often one or more storeys are added to these buildings during the “repair work” flouting CRZ norms.