Kozhikode Corporation seeks public support to take forward ‘City of Literature’ tag

Updated - July 03, 2024 11:36 pm IST

Published - July 03, 2024 11:35 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

A day after Kozhikode was officially conferred with the title of City of Literature at the annual conference of Unesco Creative Cities Network (UCCN) at Braga in Portugal, the city Corporation has formally sought the support of the public, including literary, cultural and social activists, for carrying out activities in connection with the granting of the title.

Deputy Mayor C.P. Musafar Ahamed presented a motion to this effect at the Corporation council meeting held on (July 2) Tuesday.

However, despite the support, the Opposition came down on the Chief Minister for his refusal to attend the declaration ceremony last week. The Indian Union Muslim League’s K. Moideen Koya and the BJP’s T. Rinish took exception to the Chief Minister’s absence at the ceremony. Mr. Rinish alleged that writer M.T. Vasudevan Nair had not been given due consideration at the declaration ceremony. However, the Deputy Mayor brushed away the allegations and requested everyone’s support for organising programmes in the future.

Congress councillor S.K. Aboobaker raised concerns about the ownership of EMS Corporation Stadium on the grounds that despite the termination of contract with Goulam Kerala FC, the team was still using the stadium as its home ground. The Deputy Mayor said the contract would not be renewed and that the Kerala Football Association had contacted the Corporation about using the stadium. He said the final decision had to be taken by the council.

Congress councillor Kavita Arun complained about the lack of maintenance of the roads that had been excavated to lay pipelines under the AMRUT drinking water scheme. Corporation superintending engineer replied that the Kerala Water Authority had promised to repair the roads by August. The council decided to convene a sector-wise meeting to discuss the issue.

The council also cleared an additional amount of ₹5.08 crore to desilt the mouth of the Kallai river. The Corporation had earlier sanctioned ₹7.9 crore for the work. However, the lack of response from agencies when the tenders are floated, has forced the Corporation to allot more funds for the project. The Department of Irrigation has made a demand to this effect to the Corporation.

Kozhikode in Kerala declared India’s first UNESCO ‘City of Literature’

