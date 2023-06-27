Kozhikode Corporation ropes in private agency to collect collect biomedical and hazardous waste

June 27, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Kozhikode Corporation has roped in a private agency to collect and process biomedical and hazardous waste from households.

Explaining the Corporation’s proposed contract with A4 Merchantiles Private Ltd. at the Corporation council meeting on Tuesday, Health Standing Committee chairperson S. Jayasree said the company carried out operations using a mobile application, and that it would collect biomedical waste directly from houses in its own vehicles for a fee. She added that the move would be a great relief to bed-ridden patients.

Earlier, BJP councillor Anuradha Thayat invited the council’s attention to the collapse of the compound wall at the recently inaugurated P. Krishna Pillai Memorial Community Hall at Kovoor. She said that even the interlocking tiles in the compound had been damaged soon after the hall was opened.

T. Soman of the CPI(M) explained that the compound wall had been constructed a decade ago, and that the tiles were damaged when heavy vehicles such as earth movers were brought in for the renovation of the hall.

Congress councillor Manoharan Mangarayil in his submission demanded immediate action against the two Kudumbashree neighbourhood groups in his ward for the alleged embezzlement of money from the Kerala State Backward Castes Development Corporation in the form of loans by forging caste certificates for its members.

T.K. Prakashan, Kudumbashree project officer in the Corporation, explained that the two groups had been served notice demanding repayment of loans with interest immediately, and that disciplinary action, including suspension of the unit, was being taken in accordance with the Kudumbashree bylaw. He has also filed a police complaint against the units. BJP councillor T. Rinish pointed out that the police were yet to register a case. Congress councillor S.K. Aboobakker demanded an inquiry into other Kudumbashree units to identify similar frauds.

LJD councillor N.C. Moyinkutty invited the council’s attention to the distress caused by stray dogs in the city against the backdrop of the recent death of a boy in Kannur following stray dog attack. He pointed out that sterilisation of dogs was not getting the desired results and called for immediate action to tackle ferocious dogs.

Congress councillor P.N. Ajitha also commented that the Animal Birth Control programme being implemented in the State was no solution to the stray dog menace. Corporation veterinary officer V.S. Sreeshma pointed out that the ABC project in the city was exemplary.