Kozhikode Corporation refutes Zonta’s claims about work at Njeliyanparamba waste management plant

March 13, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Kozhikode Corporation and Zonta Infratech, the company that manages the waste management plant of the civic body at Njeliyanparamba, are not on the same page about the amount of work done at the site. While the company claims that it has completed 70% of biomining, the Corporation’s engineering wing, after inspecting the site, has reported that the claims were false.

Zonta Infratech needs to complete biomining and capping of legacy waste in the plot before it commences work on the proposed waste-to-energy plant. The Corporation has allotted ₹1.25 crore out of the total of ₹7.75 crore meant for the purpose, and the company has demanded that the civic body allot 75% funds as the work is almost complete.

Meanwhile, residents of Njeliyanparamba have complained that the activities at the plant have come to a standstill and that the plastic segregated as part of biomining has not been removed from the site. They are apprehensive of the plastic heap catching fire in the soaring summer heat, especially against the backdrop of the fire at Brahmapuram in Kochi. At the same time, the Corporation has restricted entry to the site as a preventive measure against such mishaps.

ADVERTISEMENT

The United Democratic Front (UDF) council party of the Corporation has written to the Mayor demanding an all-party delegation be sent to Njeliyanparamba to assess the situation. UDF council party leader K.C. Shobhita said the civic body should not allot any more funds to the company, which had violated contract norms.

The Corporation, meanwhile, is not in a hurry to allot more funds to Zonta Infratech. “We have the right to revisit a contract in case the norms are violated. However, we need to go by the book and cannot take any hasty decision just because of a public outcry,” said S. Jayasree, chairperson for the health standing committee.

She added that several things need to be verified before allotting any more funds. “The quality of good earth that comes out of biomining needs to be assessed. Similarly, we need to verify what the company did with the plastic segregated from waste,” she added.

Ms. Jayasree agreed that the company had taken time getting the permission of the State Pollution Control Board for capping work, and that the contract had been extended several times.