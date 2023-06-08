Kozhikode Corporation reaches agreement with hotels, restaurants on disposal of non-biodegradable waste

June 08, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Kozhikode Corporation has entered into an agreement with the Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association (KHRA) on disposing of non-biodegradable waste generated from hotels and restaurants in the city.

This follows talks held between the Corporation authorities and the association functionaries on Thursday. A release from the Mayor’s office said steps would be taken to scientifically dispose of the waste, and that the staff would be trained for the purpose. The Corporation had seized the vehicles of a private waste management company that had been collecting waste from hotels and restaurants in the city. The civic body wants the job to be handed over to its Haritha Karma Sena members.

The release said that information related to biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste generated from hotels and restaurants in the city would be collected by June 15. Sanitation systems in the establishments would be strengthened. It is learnt that the private company will be permitted to collect waste from hotels and restaurants for at least some more days.