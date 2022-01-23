Kozhikode Corporation prepared to handle surge in COVID cases

Councillors to closely monitor unvaccinated people and those with co-morbidities in each ward

The Kozhikode Corporation has directed all councillors to closely monitor unvaccinated people and those with co-morbidities in each ward to rein in COVID-19 cases.

A meeting of councillors on Saturday chaired by Mayor Beena Philip noted that the corporation was prepared to handle the situation at present and would evaluate its preparedness, if needed.

The Mayor said the third wave was quite different from the previous two waves, and that it was milder, probably because most people had been vaccinated.

District Medical Officer (DMO) V. Ummer Farooq said though there was a rise in cases, hospitalisation is sparse, and hence the Health department was able to handle the situation. Enough beds are available at hospitals, and the support of private hospitals will be sought, if necessary.

As many as 100 beds will be readied at the Government Homoeo Medical College in the event of a sudden surge in cases.

The corporation will appoint the required number of staff for cleaning, waste disposal, and data entry at the facility which will be a second-line treatment centre.

The corporation also decided to strengthen its Rapid Response Teams to ensure that patients go into home isolation and international travellers follow quarantine norms. Steps are being taken to speed up provision of financial aid to the families of those who died of COVID-19.

Besides, steps are being taken to speed up administration of the second dose of vaccination and vaccination of those belonging to the 15 to 18 age group. Arrangements have been made at hostels to isolate residents who test positive, the DMO said.

Health standing committee chairperson S. Jayasree requested councillors to make arrangements for communication between newly identified patients and doctors in each ward. They also should actively support families in which all members test positive. Antigen tests may be restarted to obtain quick results. The corporation is prepared to meet emergencies, Ms. Jayasree noted.