Kozhikode Corporation plans to revive Anakkulam cultural centre

March 25, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Anakkulam Cultural Centre of Kozhikode Corporation which is in a state of disrepair. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Kozhikode Corporation is taking steps to revive the cultural centre at Anakkulam that is in a state of disrepair. Deputy Mayor C.P. Musafar Ahamed had said in his Budget speech that ₹50 lakh had been set aside for repairs, while another ₹25 lakh would be allotted next year.

The cultural centre, which was a dream project of the Corporation, had been in a neglected state for long as it lacked enough patrons. Despite the various facilities for cultural programmes and accommodation of artistes, the centre rarely hosted cultural programmes.

The Deputy Mayor said the Corporation would ensure proper water supply, complete repair of toilets and painting of walls at the earliest. The facility for theatre performances will be revived as well. The plan is to set up a permanent facility for theatre performances in the city.

The cultural centre houses the regional office of the Kerala Chalachitra Academy. The Corporation is planning to make arrangements for film screenings of film societies at the centre.

Meanwhile, regular classes in various art forms are held at the centre, and they are led by artistes who bagged the diamond jubilee fellowship of the Corporation.

